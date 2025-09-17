Headlines: State Question 836, Oklahoma County Jail & ArtNow 2025

An initiative petition to open primary voting moves forward. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa mayor signs ordinance on medians and sidewalks impacting the unhoused. (Tulsa World)

A Tulsa lawmaker expresses concerns over mental health contract cuts. (Tulsa World)

The impact of President Trump’s cuts to medical research remains unclear. (Oklahoma Voice)

State lawmakers are looking at the benefit of solar panels in agriculture. (KOSU)

The OK County Jail faces another change in leadership. (KOSU)

Calls are growing to abolish the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. (NewsOK)

Veterinarian faces backlash after Charlie Kirk post on Facebook. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are working to add transparency in opioid settlement funding. (KOSU)

OKC schools cuts ties with Montessori charter school. (NewsOK)

Tulsa prepares to celebrate 918 Day on Thursday. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Contemporary features more than 2 dozen local artists in ArtNow 2025. (KOSU)