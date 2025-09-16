Headlines: Social studies standards delayed, OSU kudzu study & Cowboys vs. Golden Hurricane

State Supreme Court puts controversial social studies standards on hold. (KOSU)

Supt. Ryan Walters threatens teacher licenses over Charlie Kirk comments. (Oklahoma Voice)

Schools are defying Walters call for a moment of silence for Kirk. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers are exploring the benefits of solar panels in agriculture. (KOSU)

Stitt sets date for election to replace lawmaker accused of domestic violence. (NewsOK)

Allegations added to request against OK County Commissioner Myles Davidson. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City police are responding to concerns about flock cameras. (NewsOK)

OSU researchers are tracking kudzu sites around the state. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State vet school renovations include new animal hospital. (NewsOK)

A midtown OKC building makes list of historic places. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State professors are releasing a new album. (KOSU)

Cowboys brush off online criticism leading up to battle against TU. (Tulsa World)

TU coach relishes Friday spotlights against Oklahoma State. (Tulsa World)