Headlines: Tulsa homeless encampments, data center transparency & State Fair attractions

Advocates denounce Stitt’s homeless encampment purge. (NewsOK)

Tulsa plans for a new homeless shelter fall apart amid dispute with county. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt releases video showcasing issues in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Stitt appoints three key advisors. (NewsOK)

A Democratic lawmaker wants more transparency on data centers. (The Frontier)

State considers using AI to monitor people on parole. (The Frontier)

Lawmakers hear from Broken Arrow educators. (Tulsa World)

Supt. Walters threatens teachers who “attempt to glorify” Chalie Kirk’s death. (NewsOK)

Walters’ taxpayer-funded office also serves as TV studio for cable shows. (NewsOK)

President Trump’s directive to stop education programs for immigrants gets halted. (KOSU)

Epic Charter School moves into the black after a rocky start to the year. (NewsOK)

UCO adds a doctoral program in education. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma renters are getting priced out of the market. (Oklahoma Watch)

State sets next execution for November 13th. (NewsOK)

A former judge receives probation in Oklahoma drive-by shooting. (NewsOK)

Cost of calls to from state prisons is increasing. (Oklahoma Watch)

Ethics Commission looks into requiring candidates to change bank accounts. (Oklahoma Voice)

Coweta residents face a boil order after a water main lie break. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa announces a new director of public art. (Tulsa World)

A Tulsa pastor wants to make June First “Race Massacre Remembrance Day”. (Tulsa World)

Sterlin Harjo’s “Lowdown” shines a light on Tulsa man. (Tulsa World)

Disney on Ice presence “Let’s Dance” in OKC’s new OG&E Coliseum. (NewsOK)

State Fair mixes traditional fun with new attractions. (NewsOK)