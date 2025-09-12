Headlines: Tulsa homeless update, Charlie Kirk reactions & OKC comic festival

The state is providing an update on its crackdown of the unhoused in Tulsa. (Oklahoma Eagle)

Campaign seeks $7M for housing the homeless. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt fill three positions in his administration. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahomans are reacting to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (KOSU)

University students denounce the shooting of Kirk. (NewsOK)

Langston University in monitoring for threats as other HBCUs lock down. (NewsOK)

OK County Commissioner steps down from chairman position amid allegations. (NewsOK)

A new documentary screened in OKC focuses on abortion bans. (KOSU)

Survey shows 60% feel downtown Tulsa is safe or safer than last year. (Tulsa World)

ODOT plans to rebuild busy I-40 bridges in OKC. (NewsOK)

TV chef weighs in on Oklahoma’s State Fair Food. (NewsOK)

A new comic festival comes to Oklahoma City tomorrow. (KOSU)