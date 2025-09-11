Headlines: Drag show ban, new Norman councilmember & 4-H at the State Fair

Attorney General Gentner Drummond releases an opinion on a drag show ban. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma reaches a $32M settlement with CVS Caremark. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond approves the State Board of Education pick for new attorney. (Oklahoma Voice)

Drumond claims artificial intelligence was used in Swadley defense. (NewsOK)

Outgoing OMES director pushes back against claims from Drummond. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt claims 45% of unhoused Tulsans are from out of state. (Tulsa World)

State high court sides with the Stitt Administration on return-to-work policies. (Oklahoma Voice)

A former Tulsa County official goes to court for child porn charges. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Commissioner resists calls to resign amid assault claims. (NewsOK)

Minco community gathers to honor its high school softball team. (NewsOK)

Report show past earthquakes can inform the practice of carbon storage in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Norman City Council swears in its newest member. (OU Daily)

A southeast OK community remembers how students secured a piece of 9/11 history. (KOSU)

Inola football games showcase $2M T-Mobile contest win. (Tulsa World)

Things you don’t want to miss at the Oklahoma State Fair. (NewsOK)

4-H members get an early start with the Oklahoma State Fair. (KOSU)