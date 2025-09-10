Headlines: Tulsa homeless encampments, Catholic private school & “Eat, Ride, Repeat”

OHP confirms no arrests in homeless encampment sweeps in Tulsa. (KOSU)

Tulsa leaders discuss issues of homelessness in the city. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s police chief reacts to criticism from Governor Stitt over homelessness. (Tulsa World)

A community of tiny homes in Tulsa wants to add more to help the unhoused. (Tulsa World)

Catholic leaders in Oklahoma move forward with a private school. (Oklahoma Voice)

TPS bans use of discriminatory mascots moving forward. (Oklahoma Eagle)

New details are coming out over the crash of a Minco school bus. (NewsOK)

A measure to add seat belts to school buses failed to advance in the spring session. (NewsOK)

Senate education chair says a popular online school platform will be funded. (NewsOK)

Elections results are coming in for voting in 27 counties. (KOSU)

Attorney General Drummond takes issues with the resignation of the head of OMES. (KOSU)

Four Stitt appointees to state government are resigning. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Commissioner seeks leave amid harassment allegations. (NewsOK)

Cost overruns are impacting an OK County jail behavioral center. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City approves funds for a Bus Rapid Transit line. (NewsOK)

The Oklahoma State Fair begins tomorrow. (NewsOK)