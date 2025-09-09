Headlines: Unhoused Tulsans crackdown. Mental health cuts & State Fair opening

Tulsa is dealing with Governor Stitt’s crackdown on the unhoused. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s mayor criticizes the governor for his homelessness plan. (Oklahoma Eagle)

National Guard leaders say troops are ready if called by President Trump. (Tulsa World)

Mental health agencies are dealing with $40M in contract cuts from the state. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ chronic absenteeism on state boards. (Oklahoma Voice)

OMES director and other resign post in the Stitt Administration. (Tulsa World)

Another Republican joins the race for lieutenant governor. (NewsOK)

School bus carrying Minco softball team rolls over southwest of OKC. (KOCO)

Tulsa Public Schools approves new mascot branding policy. (Tulsa World)

The Choctaw Nation is touting its summer food program for serving thousands. (KOSU)

OKC hits record low unemployment rate. (NewsOK)

Bridge provides safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians over the Oklahoma River. (NewsOK)

Cinematic events are rolling in to help fundraising for OKC’s film row. (NewsOK)

A special event is taking place for Friday’s grand opening of the State Fair. (NewsOK)