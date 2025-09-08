Headlines: Tulsa homelessness crackdown, Seminole female leaders & “Lowdown” Tulsa ties

Highway Patrol troopers are cracking down on Tulsa’s homeless population. (KOSU)

Democrats say Governor Stitt is lying about his Tulsa operation. (Tulsa World)

Health officials worry over “traumatic experiences” of unhoused Tulsans. (KOSU)

Education Department plans to expand “woke” tests to all out-of-state teachers. (NewsOK)

Mental health officials brace for cuts. (Oklahoma Voice)

Fentanyl overdose deaths are increasing in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

DHS faces lawsuit in kidnapping. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt’s “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” spurs little action so far. (NewsOK)

Stitt support could impact election for next governor. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma voters are heading to the polls tomorrow. (KOSU)

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma inaugurates two women as its chiefs. (KOSU)

Senator Lankford says a government shutdown is doubtful. (Tulsa World)

Lankford says despite having a “different style” he can still work with Trump. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Commissioner faces accusations of harassment. (NewsOK)

Officials look to drain Zink Lake to fix a malfunction with the dam. (Tulsa World)

OSU Professor says revenue sharing could unlock more potential for wind power. (Tulsa World)

A lesser-known historic Oklahoman is getting featured at the upcoming State Fair. (KOSU)

We take a look at OKC's Adventure District. (KOSU)

Sterlin Harjo’s “The Lowdown” features Tulsa Easter eggs. (Tulsa World)