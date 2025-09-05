Headlines: Stitt on unhoused Tulsans, new governor’s mansion opposition & college football

Governor Stitt wants a crackdown on unhoused Tulsans. (KOSU)

ACLU calls for Tulsa’s mayor to veto the city’s new median ordinance. (Tulsa World)

A state lawmaker questions the approval of a new governor’s mansion. (KOSU)

Speaker says he didn’t know about domestic abuse investigation against Burns. (NewsOK)

Court denies resentencing for woman under Oklahoma Survivors’ Act. (Tulsa World)

Another judge steps away from the case of former death row inmate Richard Glossip. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma County Jail is struggling with personnel. (The Frontier)

Regents for Higher Education change tuition policy for undocumented students. (NewsOK)

Higher Ed officials worry about funding for an Oklahoma Promise extension. (Oklahoma Voice)

Ninekah drive-in closes temporarily for nearby oil drilling. (KOSU)

Oklahoma could be getting more wind turbine recycling facilities. (KOSU)

A tribal organization is taking advantage of expiring solar tax credits. (KOSU)

University of Tulsa hits the road to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. (Tulsa World)

Sooners get ready for a 50-year-old rematch against the Wolverines. (NewsOK)