Headlines: SBE special meeting, mental health cuts & Pokes face the Ducks

Published September 4, 2025 at 6:13 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Thursday, September 4, 2025

Superintendent Ryan Walters fails to appear at a special Board of Education meeting. (KOSU)

Walters’ chief policy officer worked just 42 days in the office over two years. (Oklahoma Watch)

State schools pull in 151 special education teachers through bonus program. (Oklahoma Voice)

The state’s mental health agency prepares for cuts. (KOSU)

Lawsuit blames Roblox for “sextortion”. (NewsOK)

Woman seeks release under Oklahoma’s Survivor Act. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are spending the rest of the year conducting interim studies. (KOSU)

OKC Farmers’ Market District owners worry about new homeless services. (NewsOK)

Black Tech Street announces Nvidia partnership. (Tulsa World)

The lead singer and songwriter of Keyland reflects on music and teaching. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State gears up to take on the Oregon Ducks. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
