Headlines: Ryan Walters’ “woke” test, undocumented students ruling & OU’s AD search

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ “American First” test is now live. (KOSU)

Walters posts OSBE meeting to avoid a legal clash. (NewsOK)

The courts block in-state tuition for undocumented students. (KOSU)

AG Drummond says housing agency is discriminating against white people. (Tulsa World)

Stitt indicates interest in clearing unhoused from state-owned property. (Tulsa World)

Agency says thousands of state workers are still working remotely. (Oklahoma Watch)

Lawmakers renew discussion of food dyes and chemical additives. (Tulsa World)

Report shows public safety impact on raising Oklahoma’s minimum wage. (Oklahoma Voice)

OSU yanks fraternity charter after accusations of alcohol and hazing. (NewsOK)

Climatologists say last week of August 2025 came in as the coolest in state history. (Tulsa World)

Neon Prairie Music and Camping Festival arrives in Tulsa this weekend. (Tulsa World)

OU says it's seeking a next generation athletic director to lead the Sooners. (NewsOK)