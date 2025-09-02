Headlines: SBE special meeting, Rep. Burns resignation & “The Lowdown”

The State Board of Education calls a special meeting. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ agenda is shaping GOP campaigns. (Oklahoma Watch)

A state lawmaker resigns after pleading guilty to domestic abuse charges. (Oklahoma Voice)

Stitt backs President Trump’s call for states to handle disaster response. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa-area school districts are waiting on allocations. (Tulsa World)

Cuts are affecting OKC’s plan to be more stable. (NewsOK)

State Medicaid officials downplay changes from Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. (Tulsa World)

Nonprofits are grappling with funding cuts. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa plans to issue $35M for affordable housing. (Tulsa World)

A settlement with the GRDA, Miami and Ottawa County is nearing. (Tulsa World)

OG&E customers could pay for increased energy load. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County jail count spurs call for alternatives. (NewsOK)

Costs are growing for new Oklahoma County jail site. (NewsOK)

Cherokee leader discusses housing and a new courthouse in address. (Tulsa World)

Reform sought for state’s civil court fee procedures. (Tulsa World)

Criticism rises over workers’ compensation insurance provider. (NewsOK)

Epic Charter School adopts changes in looking to the future. (NewsOK)

OU and OSU post record enrollments for the fall. (NewsOK)

OKC sets economic impact record. (NewsOK)

Wave Park reopens after drowning investigation. (Tulsa World)

The biggest city in the panhandle is trying to get more water. (KOSU)

Ardmore is losing another manufacturer. (KOSU)

Commission approves a new governor’s mansion on the site of the old one. (KOSU)

Conversations are ongoing about what could come of OKC’s Zoo aquarium plans. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo showcases Tulsa in new series. (NewsOK)