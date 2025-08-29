Headlines: SBE special meeting, lawmaker pleads guilty & OSU wins game one

Stitt-appointed State Board of Education members set a special meeting date. (Tulsa World)

Education forum at the State Capitol exposes frustration. (NewsOK)

State lawmaker pleads guilty to domestic violence charges. (KOSU)

The director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is resigning. (NewsOK)

The Muscogee Nation pauses citizenship cards after freedmen ruling. (KOSU)

Congressman Hern urged Tulsa officials against human rights expansions. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa approves new ordinances on medians and sidewalks. (KOSU)

OHP responds to AG's opinion on leaving urban center. (NewsOK)

Gentner Drummond leads in Republican polling for 2026 governor’s race. (Tulsa World)

Two Democrats enter race for lieutenant governor. (NewsOK)

Schools are welcoming students as more parents are choosing not to vaccinate. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission begins process of looking into nuclear energy. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma National Stockyards is going back up for sale. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s WPX building sells for nearly $70M. (Tulsa World)

Rentiesville blues festival returns after murder of cofounder. (NewsOK)

OSU wins season opener against UT-Martin. (Tulsa World)