Headlines: Education ideology tests, OHP patrolling metro areas & Pokes’ season begins

State agency challenges Superintendent Ryan Walters’ ideology test. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Board of Education cancels its August meeting. (KOSU)

New audit questions COVID spending by agencies. (Tulsa World)

AG Drummond says OHP can’t stop patrolling in metro areas. (KOSU)

Department of Corrections leader steps down from his position. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma County looks to sell bonds for a new jail. (NewsOK)

OKC reaches a jail agreement with Cleveland County. (NewsOK)

EPA cuts solar panel funding for projects in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Broadband Office plans to leave millions of dollars unspent. (NewsOK)

Tulsa approves proposal to limit access to medians and sidewalks. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Counselors halt proposal to expand human rights ordinances. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw Tribal officials celebrate Labor Day with a new book on their traditions. (KOSU)

Things to do over Labor Day. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State begins quest to turn around from dismal season last year. (NewsOK)