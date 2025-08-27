Headlines: 2026 election candidates, Oklahoma’s next execution & “Flat” Will Rogers

The list of candidates for statewide office in 2026 is growing. (KOSU)

A committee is looking into candidates for Norman’s Ward 5. (KOSU)

The state’s top prosecutor seeks changes on who is executed next in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Judge removes Tulsa from a wrongful conviction lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma Supreme Court rebukes a judge for demeanor. (Oklahoma Voice)

Wave Park remains closed after drowning. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa police say more than 150 firearms have been seized so far in special effort. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw football game shooting sparks lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Alert issued in Bartlesville School data breach in April. (Tulsa World)

Trump orders cold stall Oklahoma’s bail efforts. (NewsOK)

New law cuts fees to ex-inmates. (NewsOK)

High speed internet officials want public comment after changes from President Trump. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission names an acting director. (Tulsa World)

The Daughter of Harold Hamm takes board chair position at Continental Resources. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Housing Authority celebrates new project. (Tulsa World)

OKC Coalition continues rehousing and diversion programs. (NewsOK)

Legacy for the late Toby Keith continues. (NewsOK)

Route 66 tourists can take “flat” Will Rogers with them for the ride. (NewsOK)