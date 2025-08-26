Headlines: Stillwater data center lawsuit, OKC Poet Laureate & Cross Canadian Ragweed encore

A Stillwater homeowners association sues Google over a data center. (Tulsa World)

Lawsuit claims insurance claim funneled $46M for drug treatment. (Oklahoma Watch)

Critics are raising concerns about artificial intelligence in state prisons. (KOSU)

The Muskogee Nation is staying out of a jurisdictional fight between two other tribes. (KOSU)

Congressman Brecheen pitches the Big Beautiful Bill at local town hall meetings. (Tulsa World)

State Democrats are holding community conversations at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

Horse Racing Commission director quits and calls for a probe of the agency. (Tulsa World)

The search is on for an Oklahoma City poet laureate. (KOSU)

Arts Commission rejects OKC Asian District location for Route 66 display. (NewsOK)

Labor Day forecast appears to be soggy and slightly cooler. (NewsOK)

Cross Canadian Ragweed teases a repeat show in Stillwater next year. (NewsOK)