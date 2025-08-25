Headlines: Ryan Walters’ lawyer, Guymon casino expansion & cooler weather coming

State Superintendent Ryan Walters looks at hiring a lawyer after recent incidents. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Walters takes heat over testing changes. (NewsOK)

More candidates are joining the race for State Superintendent. (Oklahoma Voice)

New initiative takes aim at education reforms. (Tulsa World)

State treasurer takes aim at TSET investments. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa is voting on issues over sidewalks and medians. (Tulsa World)

Experts warn of increased homelessness and evictions under HUD timeline. (Oklahoma Watch)

Two agencies are teaming up to tackle homelessness in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma religious groups are preparing for immigration issues. (NewsOK)

Billboards near OU target antisemitism. (NewsOK)

Kratom users brace for a ban. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa officials urge caution at Turkey Mountain. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General seeks another change in the execution schedule. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County raises concerns about jail and insurance coverage issues. (Oklahoma Voice)

Turnpike officials and critics debate battle over property acquisition. (NewsOK)

Shawnee Tribe plans expansion of Casino in Guymon. (KOSU)

Hummingbirds are preparing for seasonal trek. (NewsOK)

Matthew McConaughey’s September Tulsa visit includes Zach Bryan. (Tulsa World)

Stillwater officials call April’s “Boys from Oklahoma” concert an economic hit. (NewsOK)

Rain is bringing cooler temperatures to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)