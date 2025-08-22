Headlines: Stitt sues Tulsa, Walters’ citizenship tests & new August books

Governor Stitt files a lawsuit against Tulsa over tribal jurisdiction. (KOSU)

E-mails show Sitt-appointed SBE members asked for new legal counsel. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters is forcing new teachers to take citizenship tests. (Oklahoma Watch)

Muscogee high court upholds its ruling on freedmen. (KOSU)

Lawmaker wants the court to invalidate Winter Storm Uri bonds. (Tulsa World)

SISU Youth Services gets ARPA funds reinstated by Oklahoma County. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County is working to get $1.5M from the state. (KOSU)

Opioid board approved grant for Tulsa County, but not the city. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma remains near the bottom in marijuana prices. (NewsOK)

The first woman to lead OKC Public Schools’ Board dies at the age of 92. (NewsOK)

We have recommendations for new books in August. (KOSU)