Headlines: Federal immigration enforcement, U.S. Education Secretary visit & OKC wins culinary contest

Small-town police are taking on federal immigration roles. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail Trustee questions jail staff efficiency. (NewsOK)

The Trump Administration considers releasing well-plugging funds. (KOSU)

Judge pauses Trump cuts to National Endowment for the Humanities. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond questions the legality of net-zero carbon emission standards. (KOSU)

Drummond announces platform for education. (Tulsa World)

The U.S. Education Secretary visits Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Voice)

A scholarship is offering low-income parents help with school expenses. (KOSU)

Oklahoma colleges look to avoid the national enrollment cliff. (Tulsa World)

Higher education in the state is responding to enrollment and other challenges. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt highlights seven new laws as business friendly. (Tulsa World)

FDA recalls shrimp sold at Walmart in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Federal officials tout Oklahoma’s biotechnology partnerships. (Oklahoma Voice)

New cancer center provides help for Norman and south-central Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Tulsa looks to create a new office with a focus on health. (Tulsa World)

Installation along I-244 highlights Greenwood neighborhood culture. (Tulsa World)

Grants are transforming Oklahoma yards into wildlife habitats. (KOSU)

A small, speckled fish is returning to its native waters in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City chefs triumph in charitable cooking duel with Tulsa. (NewsOK)