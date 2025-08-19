Headlines: Tulsa’s panhandling ban, property tax cut concerns & OKC barista competing

Tulsa considers a proposal to make some panhandling illegal. (Tulsa World)

The organization Key to Home helps 45 unhoused people in OKC. (KOSU)

The first Democrat files to run for State Superintendent. (NewsOK)

Arizona private school backed by Ryan Walters says it doesn’t expect accreditation. (NewsOK)

The Tulsa Public School District agrees to rules banning electronics. (Tulsa World)

Shawnee Public School is staying quiet on new administrative hire’s buyout. (NewsOK)

Tulsa schools seeking mascot changes face opposition from alumni. (Tulsa World)

Local leaders warn about eliminating property taxes. (NewsOK)

Attorney General sends agents to help police in Okemah. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt says he has no plans to send National Guard to D.C. (NewsOK)

Corporate investment in Oklahoma hits a new record. (NewsOK)

The lesser prairie chicken in Oklahoma loses endangered species protections. (KOSU)

A barista in OKC is heading to an international latte competition. (KOSU)