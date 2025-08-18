Headlines: Ryan Walters “woke” testing, student transfer lawsuit & athletic revenue-sharing

Superintendent Ryan Walters is allegedly giving “woke” tests to out-of-state teachers. (NewsOK)

The Oklahoma County Sheriff turns Walters’ TV case over to the DA. (NewsOK)

Federal judge tosses Walters’ prayer lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Schools now face classes with no cell phones. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education advocates for students who learn differently. (NewsOK)

The OSSAA faces a lawsuit over high school athletic student transfer rules. (KOSU)

Religious leaders say they are seeing fear amid immigration threats. (NewsOK)

Some Oklahoma candidates are carrying debt. (Oklahoma Watch)

Senator Mullin once again discloses STOCK Act transactions. (Oklahoma Watch)

Senator Lankford provides an overview of Congress before Tulsa business leaders. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa hopes to address issues of homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Scrutiny appears to be cutting Oklahoma County Jail time and crowding. (NewsOK)

FBI report shows mixed results in Tulsa crime rates. (Tulsa World)

OSU plans a new scholarship program after alumni donate $12M. (Tulsa World)

OKC officials challenge a last place ranking in recent study. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City proposes park to tie with Route 66 song. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma activities to soak in the season. (NewsOK)

Revenue-sharing settlement could transform college athletics in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)