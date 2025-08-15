© 2025 KOSU
Headlines: State testing, Richard Glossip’s judge & George Nigh funeral

Published August 15, 2025 at 6:16 AM CDT
Local headlines for Friday, August 15, 2025

A plan to end state testing by Ryan Walters hits a roadblock. (KOSU)

Court nixes Walters’ lawsuit against foundation over school-sponsored prayer. (Tulsa World)

Judge overseeing the case of a former death row inmate recuses herself. (KOSU)

Tulsa police say a downtown curfew for youth works. (Tulsa World)

Tribal officials claim a small Oklahoma town is still ticketing its citizens. (KOSU)

Judge sets an injunction date for Muscogee Nation. (Tulsa World)

Ethics commission approves using campaign funds for security. (Oklahoma Voice)

State officials blame a software bug for outage. (NewsOK)

A private company wants to turn vacant state prisons into detention centers. (Oklahoma Watch)

Google announces a new $9B investment in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

UCO ends print publication of its student newspaper. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa Public Schools considers mascots and branding. (Tulsa World)

A new landmark honors a filling station on Route 66. (KOSU)

Oklahoma says farewell to former Governor George Nigh. (Oklahoma Voice)

