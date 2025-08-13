Headlines: Oklahoma abandoned buildings, election results & Norrick Arena implosion

Lawmakers study unoccupied private property during interim studies. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt touts new laws pushing Oklahoma’s conservative agenda. (NewsOK)

New report shines a light on judicial reforms passed in 2016. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is investigating a network outage at multiple agencies. (Oklahoma Voice)

Students are returning to classrooms as schools are banning cellphones. (Oklahoma Voice)

Former lawmaker and advocate Deborah Blackburn dies at the age of 74. (KOSU)

Election results are coming in from 22 counties across the state. (KOSU)

A Tulsa-based law firm withdraws as general counsel for the State Board of Ed. (Tulsa World)

Arizona private school still seeks state approval. (NewsOK)

Tulsa mayor says the city isn’t involved in a tax hike survey. (Tulsa World)

Leaders celebrate OSU’s planned veterinary teaching hospital. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City approves $8M for Scheels sports retailer. (KOSU)

Oklahoma musicians are shining a spotlight on Canadian singer Noeline Hofman. (KOSU)

An implosion brings down the roof of the iconic Norick Arena in OKC. (NewsOK)