Headlines: New NOAA jobs, Seminole Nation elections & Roy LeBlanc Rodeo

News outlets report possible hiring at NOAA. (KOSU)

Ethics Commission says campaign funds can go to security. (Oklahoma Watch)

Superintendent Ryan Walters doubles down on conservative online school. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahomans are heading to the polls today in local elections. (KOSU)

The Seminole Nation ousts its incumbent leadership in a tight election. (KOSU)

Study shows tribal EBT programs are cutting into food insecurity. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranks poorly for structurally deficient bridges. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s mayor calls for the firing of an official accused of child pornography. (Tulsa World)

Jenks School Board president resigns. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is offering $10,000 to fortify rooftops. (NewsOK)

Former President Bill Clinton is giving the eulogy for the late George Nigh. (Oklahoma Voice)

Crews are bringing down the roof of the Jim Norrick Arena at the State Fairgrounds. (NewsOK)

We learn about a man who petitioned for Oklahoma to be an all-black state. (KOSU)

Roy Leblanc Rodeo brings crowds from across the nation to Okmulgee. (NewsOK)