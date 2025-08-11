Headlines: Ryan Walters on testing, Osage Casino in Missouri & The Spy Beer

Superintendent Ryan Walters calls for an end to state testing. (KOSU)

Rally at the State Capitol calls for the impeachment of Superintendent Walters. (KOSU)

Walters faces calls to apologize. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Walters keeps eyes on the future. (NewsOK)

A former TPS Board member announced superintendent candidacy. (Tulsa World)

Four more candidates join races for statewide offices. (NewsOK)

22 Counties are heading to the polls tomorrow. (KOSU)

Oklahoma schools are getting ready for cell phone bans. (NewsOK)

Reading Partners shifts from Tulsa Schools to Union. (Tulsa World)

Back-to-school giveaways scheduled in the coming days. (Tulsa World)

Young adults face rising housing costs, student debt and stagnant wages. (Tulsa World)

Texas landlord buys low-income housing in Oklahoma and boots tenants. (Oklahoma Watch)

State Supreme Court puts hold on TSET law. (KOSU)

Regional manufacturers cite uncertainty because of tariffs. (Tulsa World)

Chickasha looks to get the state’s first private power plant. (NewsOK)

New state law puts timeframe to plug orphan oil wells. (Tulsa World)

State leaders are reflecting on revenue after grocery tax cut. (Tulsa World)

Cuts to SNAP are causing uncertainty. (Tulsa World)

Community gardens are filling the gaps for areas without access to fresh produce. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County is seeing a surge in jail transfer backlogs. (Oklahoma Watch)

Report highlights success of TEEM. (NewsOK)

Osage Nation wants to build a casino in Missouri. (KOSU)

August marks annual sign-up for EMSAcare. (Tulsa World)

US News ranks OKC as nation’s best big city to live. (NewsOK)

U-Haul report finds Oklahomans are moving within the region. (NewsOK)

Conservancy purchases Price Tower artifacts. (Tulsa World)

Visually impaired campers enjoy outdoors. (NewsOK)

KOSU and The Spy partner with Stonecloud Brewery for new beer. (KOSU)