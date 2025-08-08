Headlines: Gender care ban upheld, Legionnaire’s Disease & Plugging abandoned oil wells
Court upholds Oklahoma’s ban on gender affirming care for transgender minors. (KOSU)
Oklahoma gets a visit from Beto O’Rourke. (KOSU)
Tulsa’s emergency management leader faces charges of child pornography. (Tulsa World)
The state’s emergency management agency wants to prepare people for disasters. (KOSU)
Health officials warn of Legionnaire’s Disease found in Midwest City. (KOSU)
St. Francis in Tulsa tops area health systems in federal rankings. (Tulsa World)
OKC clinics are extending hours to get more kids vaccinated. (KOSU)
Skyline Urban Outreach keeps mission despite funding uncertainty. (NewsOK)
Organization helps unhoused Tulsans “feel human again”. (Tulsa World)
Indigenous filmmakers arrive in Sulphur for the Holba’ Pisachi’ film festival. (KOSU)
An organization is working to plug oil wells at a wildlife refuge in eastern Oklahoma. (KOSU)