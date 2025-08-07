Headlines: Walters TV latest, Turnpike Authority audit, Chickasaw Film Festival

Two SBE members call out Superintendent Walters for TV claims. (NewsOK)

The State Department of Education looks to change metrics on school report cards. (KOSU)

School superintendents respond to Oklahoma’s 50th ranking in education. (NewsOK)

AG says an audit of the Turnpike Authority is taking too long. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmakers want to investigate education issues during interim studies. (KOSU)

Immigration advocates restart vigils after ICE controversies. (NewsOK)

A new homelessness initiative launches in Oklahoma City. (KOSU)

Tulsa outlines its rehousing initiative. (Tulsa World)

A southern Oklahoma hydrogen plant fails because of industry challenges. (KOSU)

Tulsa Ports officials say $4B aluminum plant brings potential. (Tulsa World)

St. John Medical Center celebrates top trauma level certification. (Tulsa World)

Weather fortification grants available for Tulsa area. (Tulsa World)

Son of Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman gets drivers’ license revoked. (NewsOK)

The Chickasaw Film Festival returns to Sulfur this weekend. (Ada News)