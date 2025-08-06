Headlines: Walters’ investigation latest, social studies standards & filming in Oklahoma towns

State House Speaker says Superintendent Ryan Walters is cleared on TV incident. (KOSU)

Demonstrators plan to call for Walters’ removal at rally on Saturday. (NewsOK)

The state Supreme Court clears the way for controversial social studies standards. (KOSU)

A federal lawsuit stops in-state tuition for undocumented Oklahomans. (KOSU)

Muscogee Citizenship Board asks tribal court to review freedman case. (Tulsa World)

Tribal citizen considers appealing sovereignty case to SCOTUS. (KOSU)

Tribal leaders worry over Congressional language limiting sovereignty. (KOSU)

Senator Markwayne Mullin violates stock trading disclosure law. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma Humanities soldiers on even with continued threats to federal funds. (NewsOK)

Tulsa leaders try to explain location of boulders set up to stop homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School Board examines policy revision on student electronics. (Tulsa World)

Controversial toll road extension work begins in spring of next year. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma sees improvements in reducing its structurally deficient bridges. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa’s Church Studio owner releases book about its rich history. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma towns say they’re ready to host film productions. (Oklahoma Voice)