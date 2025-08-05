© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: SNAP Benefit Changes, subsidized childcare access & Front Porch Forum

Published August 5, 2025 at 6:07 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Changes are coming to Oklahoma’s SNAP food benefits. (KOSU)

Tulsa plans to discuss a new strategy to help the homeless. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma prepares for heatwave in week ahead. (NewsOK)

State lawmakers on all sides want to reduce medical debt. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma honors former Governor George Nigh. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County honors longtime shoeshine man at courthouse. (NewsOK)

Criminal defendants with mental illnesses are facing long waits behind bars. (KOSU)

Cleveland County approves deal to house OKC prisoners in Norman’s jail. (NewsOK)

New program works to expand subsidized childcare access. (KOSU)

DEQ releases analysis of drinking water across the state. (Tulsa World)

Report highlights Tulsa’s 2024 municipal water quality. (Tulsa World)

NSU celebrates a new optometry facility in Tahlequah. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City plan events commemorating sit-in movements. (NewsOK)

Civic leaders hold a forum to start community conversations. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content