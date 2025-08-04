Headlines: Anti-abortion executive order, Arizona private school & Oklahoma cat cafés

Governor Stitt bans public money to anyone affiliated with abortions. (KOSU)

The state denies private school vouchers for an institution backed by Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

New social studies standards draw sharp backlash. (The Frontier)

The State Department of Education posts belated test scores. (NewsOK)

Public records seekers get a new recourse besides the courts. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers plan to study state-tribal relations during the interim. (Tulsa World)

Interim studies include other issues at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

Congressman Tom Cole considers 13th term in the U.S. House. (Oklahoma Watch)

Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill adds new rules for higher education. (Tulsa World)

GOP hopes Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill results in boon for the energy sector. (Tulsa World)

President Trump’s homelessness directive casts funding doubts in OKC. (NewsOK)

A new person is taking over OKC’s affordable housing plan. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City hopes a big bond will help with housing and business. (NewsOK)

Tulsa gets ready for winter, and its impact on the unhoused. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County considers work on jail without full funding. (NewsOK)

Memorial Service set for former Governor George Nigh. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt touts Kaiser Foundation as model for philanthropy. (Tulsa World)

A Tulsa mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile virus. (Tulsa World)

Tribal health program provides path for student solutions. (NewsOK)

Health officials provide opportunities for back-to-school vaccinations. (Tulsa World)

Back-to-school events offer free supplies and services. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State University scholarship program raises $12M. (NewsOK)

University of Oklahoma takes seat on panel to study wildfire smoke. (KOSU)

Research shows lightning distance record in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s newest Cat Café opens in Guthrie. (KOSU)