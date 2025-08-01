Headlines: Arkansas murder arrest, Congressional town halls & OKCMOA cat videos

Police arrest a former Oklahoma teacher for a double homicide in Arkansas. (KOSU)

OK County Sheriff says DA didn’t talk to him about Superintendent Walters. (NewsOK)

Poultry companies are pushing back on plan to pay for pollution. (KOSU)

Crypto mining facility plans to fight Muskogee annexation. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation meets with constituents during break. (NewsOK)

Congresswoman Stephanie Bice defends remote town hall meetings. (Oklahoma Voice)

The state Opioid Abatement Board awards funding to 15 school districts. (KOSU)

Cherokee Tribe opens Head Start program in Pryor. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma schools are considering options for more Medicaid funding. (KOSU)

Tax-free weekend begins today. (Tulsa World)

Budget woes are starting to show at the Oklahoma Arts Council. (NewsOK)

New OKC ordinance requires permits for roof repair and replacements. (NewsOK)

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is featuring 75-minutes of cat videos. (KOSU)