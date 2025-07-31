© 2025 KOSU
Headlines: Superintendent Walters investigation, Tulsa homelessness boulders & Welcome to OKC Guide

Published July 31, 2025 at 5:57 AM CDT
Local headlines for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Another law enforcement agency joins investigation of Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

A Kay County official faces charges of cattle rustling. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Commissioners trade bars over Juneteenth omission. (NewsOK)

Tulsa installs borders to crack down on homelessness. (Tulsa World)

The state restores access to paper vehicle tags. (Oklahoma Voice)

Union School announces busing changes after a driver shortage. (Tulsa World)

Central Oklahoma hospital launches housing initiative for people with disabilities. (KOSU)

Oklahoma mourns the loss of former Governor George Nigh. (KOSU)

Officials remember Nigh. (NewsOK)

KOSU remembers longtime contract engineer Bob Buford. (KOSU)

A new guide helps people explore Oklahoma City. (KOSU)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
