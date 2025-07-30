Headlines: Social Studies Standards, Indian Health funding & cooler temperatures coming

High court referee hears arguments over new social studies standards. (Tulsa World)

Textbook publishers are dealing with new standards. (Oklahoma Watch)

New SDE rule changes how school counselors must spend their work time. (Oklahoma Voice)

Superintendent Ryan Walters holds a news conference over nudes on his office TV. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma County Sheriff says Walters’ investigation is ongoing. (Tulsa World)

Controversy sparks as Oklahoma County fails to list Juneteenth as a holiday. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County is still paying interest on lost earnest money. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City looks to house criminals in Norman. (NewsOK)

AG Drumond secretly asks appeals court for delay in execution. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma IHS officials worry about a delay in Congressional funding. (KOSU)

Judge denies a stay in case dealing with the McGirt ruling. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City approves $8M retail incentive for Scheels store. (NewsOK)

Optometry building opens on the NSU Tahlequah campus. (NewsOK)

Tulsa author releases a new spy rom-com book. (Tulsa World)

Exhibit honors Local Native American artist Edga Heap of Birds. (NewsOK)

August could kick off with cooler air in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)