Headlines: Ryan Walters investigation, Vinita theme park & Broadway Bootcamp

Law enforcement takes over investigation of Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are upset over plans by OHP to not patrol in cities. (Tulsa World)

Highway Patrol pleads with Oklahomans about safety. (NewsOK)

OKC leaders call on parents to issue curfew. (KOSU)

Experts talk about trend of familicide. (Tulsa World)

A breeder in Stroud faces 408 counts of animal cruelty. (KOSU)

Developers of a Vinita theme park face a lawsuit from an investor. (KOSU)

A Lawton nickel is operating on tribal land without consent. (KOSU)

Federal cuts are impacting counselors in rural schools. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt takes over leadership of the National Governors’ Association. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County is honoring the man who shined shoes at the courthouse. (NewsOK)

Businesses along Route 66 are getting help to mark 100 years of the Mother Road. (NewsOK)

Artist Kristin Chenoweth reflects on 10th anniversary of Broadway Bootcamp. (Tulsa World)