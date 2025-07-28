Headlines: Ryan Walters investigation, SNAP cut concerns & Thunder parade planning

State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces criticism over nude images on his office TV. (KOSU)

SBE members are questioning mandates from Superintendent Walters. (KOSU)

Oklahoma education ranks second-to-last in the nation. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers want to study school meals. (Tulsa World)

School districts are preparing for cell phone bans. (NewsOK)

Organizations are helping with Back-to-School needs. (Tulsa World)

School organizations welcome the end of funding freeze. (Tulsa World)

Nutrition cuts from Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill threaten Oklahomans. (Oklahoma Watch)

Trump Administration cuts to Medicaid challenge nursing homes in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation provides assurances amid Medicaid cuts. (Tulsa World)

Studies show the impact of diabetes on the Latino community. (KOSU)

DHS plans to cancel contract for “crisis” group home near Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)

Anti-abortion group supports restrictions to state’s initiative petition process. (Oklahoma Voice)

OG&E pulls an application citing a new controversial law. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt says state nears Top 10 goal despite differing data. (NewsOK)

Two Republicans join 2026 race for governor. (Oklahoma Voice)

Failed Vinita theme park faces lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Law enforcement struggles to work on Indigenous cases. (Oklahoma Watch)

Questions arise over abandoned oil well cleanup in Osage County. (KOSU)

Oklahoma takes ownership of the state’s last private prison. (KOSU)

Grassroots group supports OKC curfew for minors. (NewsOK)

Tulsa looks to be on track to lead in drones. (Tulsa World)

Route 66 Main Street in Tulsa seeks funds for a 66-foot-tall dinosaur. (Tulsa World)

Cast and crew of “The Outsiders” musical will tour Tulsa landmarks. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Film Exchange works to keep OKC historic cinema room going. (NewsOK)

Plans for Thunder’s NBA Championship parade date back to March. (NewsOK)