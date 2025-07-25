© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Mullin blocks Epstein files, recreational marijuana petition & Out of the Toy Box

Published July 25, 2025 at 6:11 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, July 25, 2025

Senator Mullin blocks release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. (KOSU)

A recreational marijuana ballot measure is beginning soon. (KOSU)

Stitt appointees on the State Board of Education jockey for input on meetings. (Tulsa World)

SBE asks why it didn’t see the resignation letter of an education employee. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces questions on school lunches. (Tulsa World)

Fact-checking Walters’ claims over school lunches. (The Frontier)

Walters says a “woke” test for teachers is going to be released soon. (NewsOK)

School reading and math test results are coming out today. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma County courthouse dodges chaos as it fixes elevators. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County sheriff awards full contract to lobbyist. (NewsOK)

A western Oklahoma town faces a lawsuit from a local tribe. (KOSU)

Muscogee Freedmen say they are ready to move on after court ruling. (Tulsa World)

State offers $100 bounty for catching invasive black carp. (NewsOK)

Science Museum Oklahoma exhibit shows toys in action. (NewsOK)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content