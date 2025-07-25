Headlines: Mullin blocks Epstein files, recreational marijuana petition & Out of the Toy Box

Senator Mullin blocks release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. (KOSU)

A recreational marijuana ballot measure is beginning soon. (KOSU)

Stitt appointees on the State Board of Education jockey for input on meetings. (Tulsa World)

SBE asks why it didn’t see the resignation letter of an education employee. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces questions on school lunches. (Tulsa World)

Fact-checking Walters’ claims over school lunches. (The Frontier)

Walters says a “woke” test for teachers is going to be released soon. (NewsOK)

School reading and math test results are coming out today. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma County courthouse dodges chaos as it fixes elevators. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County sheriff awards full contract to lobbyist. (NewsOK)

A western Oklahoma town faces a lawsuit from a local tribe. (KOSU)

Muscogee Freedmen say they are ready to move on after court ruling. (Tulsa World)

State offers $100 bounty for catching invasive black carp. (NewsOK)

Science Museum Oklahoma exhibit shows toys in action. (NewsOK)