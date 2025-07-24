Headlines: Arizona private school, Muscogee Freedmen victory & library book sale

The State Department of Education partners with an Arizona private school. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters wants the court to allow Bibles in classrooms. (KOSU)

Hot temperatures are moving into Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Federal prosecutors are seeking victims in cybercrime schemes. (Tulsa World)

A judge denies an appeal by former death row inmate Richard Glossip. (KOSU)

The Muscogee Freedmen win a case in the tribe’s high court. (KOSU)

Frontier Airlines plans to launch nonstop flights from Tulsa to Denver. (Tulsa World)

A new report shows the cost of making minimum wage in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

The developer of an amphitheater in central Oklahoma is moving on after defiance. (NewsOK)

Broken Arrow amphitheater hopes to open next summer. (Tulsa World)

The Metropolitan Library is holding a book sale later this summer. (KOSU)