Headlines: Social studies standards, tuberculosis in Tulsa & Indigenous restaurant closing

Committee flags content omissions in textbooks. (Oklahoma Watch)

Dept. of Education resignation letter shows "fundamental operational issues" at agency. (Oklahoma Voice)

Superintendent Ryan Walters says state is partnering with an online private school. (NewsOK)

Health officials announce a tuberculosis case at a Tulsa high school. (Oklahoma Eagle)

State officials are seeking changes to foods available through SNAP. (KOSU)

Public TV and radio vow to keep going. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County official joins concerns over jail funding gap claims. (NewsOK)

Settlement ends Tulsa Fire Department discrimination suit. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma sees a decline in fertility rates. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa’s Ascension St. John Medical Center gets top trauma tag. (Tulsa World)

State Wildlife Department plans to auction surplus items. (Tulsa World)

One of Oklahoma’s only Native American restaurants is closing. (KOSU)