Headlines: Recreational marijuana petition, Trump Administration cuts & Indigenous journalism

Recreational marijuana supporters begin collecting signatures for ballot measure. (Tulsa World)

Trump Administration cuts impact CareerTech adult education. (Oklahoma Voice)

Former Attorney General challenges ruling on social studies standards. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt names a Jones woman to the Statewide Charter School Board. (NewsOK)

Officials are raising concerns over delay in an Oklahoma County jail behavior center. (NewsOK)

Rural parts of the state are seeing few options for legal help. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma is seeing an increase in killings of multiple members of a single family. (Tulsa World)

Health issues are rising along with temperatures. (NewsOK)

Osage Nation releases a book honoring Indigenous journalism. (KOSU)