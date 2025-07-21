Headlines: Immigration detention centers, 988 LGBTQ changes & Texas Horned Lizard quest

Concerns are growing over private immigration detention centers in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Oklahoma sees a more than 133% increase in immigration arrests. (Tulsa World)

The National Suicide Prevention Line eliminates services for the LGBTQ community. (KOSU)

The Trump Administration freezes $7.5M for Oklahoma CareerTech. (Oklahoma Voice)

Advocates say volunteers might have to pick up the slack after Trump cuts. (NewsOK)

The state’s largest energy firms are seeking emissions rebates. (Oklahoma Watch)

The State Department of Education refuses to release resignation records. (Oklahoma Voice)

Epic Charter School board remains quiet about pending outside audit. (NewsOK)

Metropolitan police want the AG’s opinion on OHP plan to move patrols. (Tulsa World)

Democrat Jena Nelson launches race to flip the 5th Congressional District. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranks highest for average homeowner insurance rates. (Oklahoma Watch)

Studies are tying student chronic absenteeism to home evictions. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma employment agency creates a phone-friendly portal for easy access. (Tulsa World)

The State Department of Commerce keeps funding for Tulsa Remote. (Tulsa World)

The Caddo Nation mourns the loss of the last fluent speaker of its language. (KOSU)

Two Oklahoma locations make list of national historic places. (KOSU)

Wildlife officials say state lakes are stocked and ready for fishing. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma scholar plays role in “Sinners” movie. (NewsOK)

Tickets go on sale this Friday for “The Outsiders” musical coming in October. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are getting a fetch quest to seek out the Texas Horned Lizard. (KOSU)