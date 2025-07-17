Headlines: Trump Administration impacts, emerald ash borers & new OKC arena

Early childhood advocates worry about new directives from the Trump Administration. (KOSU)

Applications open for energy assistance for low-income Oklahomans. (KOSU)

State energy regulators are intervening in a decision by tribes to assert environmental oversight. (KOSU)

A former death row inmate claims AG Drummond agreed to deal to free him. (Oklahoma Voice)

The death of a man from his water buffaloes highlights the danger of agriculture work. (KOSU)

Oklahoma plans to use tiny wasps to protect trees from emerald ash borers. (KOSU)

OK County Jail Trustee demands apology over “broke” news release. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County approves a zoning change for a data center. (Tulsa World)

Community celebrates agreement between Camp DaKaNi and the YMCA. (NewsOK)

Mayor David Holt celebrates OKC in his State of the City. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City unveils a first look at its new arena. (KOSU)