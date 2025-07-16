Headlines: Business courts on hold, federal funding freezes & remembering Bob Funk

The State Supreme Court puts a Stitt championed business court on hold. (Oklahoma Voice)

Medical marijuana council seeks action on THC products. (Tulsa World)

School districts hold first meetings after federal funding freezes. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow Schools is opening three new buildings next month. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw Freedmen are opposing a constitutional amendment vote over the weekend. (KOSU)

OKC voters will get a chance to vote on a $2.7B bond package. (KOSU)

NSU is getting a $2.3M grant to train social work graduate students. (KOSU)

The Tulsa Area United Way is expanding its territory. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma rancher and businessman Bob Funk, Sr. dies at the age of 85. (KOSU)