© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Business courts on hold, federal funding freezes & remembering Bob Funk

Published July 16, 2025 at 6:11 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The State Supreme Court puts a Stitt championed business court on hold. (Oklahoma Voice)

Medical marijuana council seeks action on THC products. (Tulsa World)

School districts hold first meetings after federal funding freezes. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow Schools is opening three new buildings next month. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw Freedmen are opposing a constitutional amendment vote over the weekend. (KOSU)

OKC voters will get a chance to vote on a $2.7B bond package. (KOSU)

NSU is getting a $2.3M grant to train social work graduate students. (KOSU)

The Tulsa Area United Way is expanding its territory. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma rancher and businessman Bob Funk, Sr. dies at the age of 85. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content