Headlines: Catholic charter school, state park restaurants & Babies at the Museum

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit against a Catholic charter school are dropping their case. (KOSU)

Statewide Charter School Board calls for an investigation of Epic. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma is reopening restaurants at its state parks. (KOSU)

The Ethics Commission releases its agreement with Shelley Zumwalt. (KOSU)

Grocery stores in four rural Oklahoma cities are closing. (KOSU)

Tulsa County wants a pause on a tribal jurisdiction case. (Tulsa World)

“Nasty” opposition forces a change to homelessness relocation plans. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County plans to vote on a massive new data center. (Tulsa World)

Law enforcement explains why Oklahomans got a “Blue Alert” from Texas. (KOSU)

A new event welcomes babies into the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. (KOSU)