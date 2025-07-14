© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Ryan Walters pushback, Oklahoma Gamefowl probe & MLB drafts Okies

Published July 14, 2025 at 6:08 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Monday, July 14, 2025

School districts targeted by Superintendent Ryan Walters are pushing back. (Tulsa World)

Concerns are growing over OHP plans to stop metro patrols. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission faces an ethics investigation. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Ethics Commission settles one case and opens another. (KOSU)

AG releases plan for poultry companies to pay for Illinois River cleanup. (The Frontier)

Judge blocks “crisis” home. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Senators respond to EPA debunking of “chem trail” conspiracies. (Oklahoma Watch)

A north Texas group is providing funds to keep the Heartland Flyer going. (Oklahoma Voice)

The Creek Turnpike at Broken Arrow is getting $72M to smooth the highway. (Tulsa World)

The Seminole Nation plans an initiative to help small business owners. (KOSU)

Baseball players with Oklahoma ties head to the major leagues. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content