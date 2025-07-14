Headlines: Ryan Walters pushback, Oklahoma Gamefowl probe & MLB drafts Okies

School districts targeted by Superintendent Ryan Walters are pushing back. (Tulsa World)

Concerns are growing over OHP plans to stop metro patrols. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission faces an ethics investigation. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Ethics Commission settles one case and opens another. (KOSU)

AG releases plan for poultry companies to pay for Illinois River cleanup. (The Frontier)

Judge blocks “crisis” home. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Senators respond to EPA debunking of “chem trail” conspiracies. (Oklahoma Watch)

A north Texas group is providing funds to keep the Heartland Flyer going. (Oklahoma Voice)

The Creek Turnpike at Broken Arrow is getting $72M to smooth the highway. (Tulsa World)

The Seminole Nation plans an initiative to help small business owners. (KOSU)

Baseball players with Oklahoma ties head to the major leagues. (Tulsa World)