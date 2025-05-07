Headlines: DEI ban advances, per-pupil spending & Thunder game two

Bill banning DEI in colleges and Universities heads to Governor Stitt. (Oklahoma Voice)

Higher education bill barely passes the State House. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are taking up education rules to verify citizenship in schools. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt signs bill creating a school cellphone ban. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt vetoes bill to strengthen MMIP enforcement. (KOSU)

Stitt also vetoes a bill to extend timeline for eviction. (KOSU)

New law named after murdered Welch girls will change criminal sentences. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma falls to dead last for per-pupil spending in the region. (Tulsa World)

TPS approves extension of policy allowing teachers without Bachelors’ Degrees. (Tulsa World)

NEA cuts are impacting Oklahoma arts nonprofits. (NewsOK)

Immigration protests are losing steam amid fears of deportation. (KOSU)

Police union lawsuit shines light on police record purging. (Tulsa World)

Community in Midtown OKC tries to recover after shooting. (NewsOK)

Today marks the deadline for Oklahomans to be Real ID compliant. (KOSU)

More property owners could lose homes under turnpike extension plan. (NewsOK)

Utility officials plan upgrades to OKC’s Lake Overholser dam. (KOSU)

Tulsa University President Brad Carson is stepping down from his role at the school. (KOSU)

FFA members take over downtown Tulsa in two-day convention. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder looks to tie the series tonight in the Paycom Center. (NewsOK)