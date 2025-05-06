Headlines: Mental health testimony, Todd Hiett latest & Nuggets upset the Thunder

Lawmakers hear once again from the leader of the state’s mental health agency. (KOSU)

State agency helping the elderly faces federal financial problems. (KOSU)

Report says $15 minimum wage would help with housing. (Oklahoma Voice)

The State Capitol hosts Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Day. (KOSU)

The State House passes bill to protect ranchers from solar farms. (Tulsa World)

Far-right Senator calls for SCOTUS to reverse gay marriage ruling. (NewsOK)

Texas lawmakers debate future funding of the Heartland Flyer. (NewsOK)

Governor's wildfire group has suggestions to deal with future blazes. (KOSU)

State Ethics Commission dismisses complaints against Todd Hiett. (KOSU)

A medical contractor with troubled past is leaving the Cleveland County Jail. (The Frontier)

Tulsa leaders are assuring the public of downtown safety after altercation. (Tulsa World)

Former Norman teacher asks court to order board to reinstate her license. (NewsOK)

Bank of Oklahoma donates $2M for a new Turkey Mountain visitor center. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Opry purchases a 116-year-old Bricktown warehouse. (NewsOK)

Thunder falls in first semifinal game against the Nuggets. (NewsOK)