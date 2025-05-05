Headlines: Hiett investigation ends, new graduation requirements & Onion Burger Day

The Ethics Commission ends investigation into Todd Hiett. (Tulsa World)

President Trump’s deportation is impacting Oklahoma families. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are finding frustration with the state’s mental health agency. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma officials are attempting to crack down on unregulated THC loophole. (NewsOK)

State Democrats are criticizing Republicans for not holding Ryan Walters accountable. (KOSU)

This year’s high school seniors have new graduation requirements. (Tulsa World)

Program providing off-campus Bible classes during school hours opens in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Deadline for a land swap with a new Oklahoma County jail gets extended. (NewsOK)

New Oklahoma County Commissioner hires embattled former OKC councilman. (NewsOK)

A new survey shines the light on OKC’s unhoused population. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City considers flexible housing options. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum is returning items to Oklahoma tribes. (KOSU)

The Seminole Nation breaks ground on a new transit project. (KOSU)

Wal-Mart stores in Oklahoma are reimagining the shopping experience. (Tulsa World)

Meteorologists predict hotter than normal summer for Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

The Thunder faces the Nuggets tonight in the NBA West Semifinals. (Tulsa World)

El Reno celebrates its 37th Fried Onion Burger Day Festival. (KOSU)