Headlines: Ryan Walters settlement, county jail inspections & Toby Keith’s horse

State Superintendent Ryan Walters settles with the Ethic Commission. (KOSU)

Lawmakers won’t hear one of Governor Stitt’s four Education Board nominees. (NewsOK)

Bill banning drag shows heads to the governor’s desk. (Tulsa World)

The State House passes bill dealing with corrections. (Tulsa World)

A new law mandates inspections of county jails. (KOSU)

Lawmakers move to abandon a new mental health hospital in OKC. (Oklahoma Voice)

Scientists warn of safety impacts with Trump Administration cuts to NOAA. (KOSU)

Authorities are investigating a television station helicopter incident in OKC. (KOSU)

Transportation officials are closing lanes on I-35 near I-44 in this weekend. (NewsOK)

New downtown Tulsa survey provides mixed results. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma National Stockyards in OKC comes under new management. (KOSU)

Jenks students win C-SPAN competition again. (Tulsa World)

Flooding claims two lives as emergency declared for three counties. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma experiences the wettest April on record. (KOSU)

Oddball musical based off an Oklahoma mummy gets seven Tony nominations. (NewsOK)

Indie artist Johnny Manchild talks about returning to OKC and new book club. (KOSU)

Bob Childer’s Gypsy Café in Stillwater celebrates its 14th year. (KOSU)

Horse co-owned by the late Toby Keith is heading to the Kentucky Derby. (NewsOK)