Headlines: Catholic charter arguments, school cellphone ban & Race Massacre book

The US Supreme Court hears arguments over a Catholic charter school in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Immigration officials wrongly raid the wrong family. (NewsOK)

State House debates an antisemitism bill. (Tulsa World)

The State House passes legislation banning cellphones and virtual days. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is getting a bill named after murdered Welch girls. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma again declines federal childhood summer food funds. (NewsOK)

Former state lawmaker Jake Merrick announces a run for governor. (KOSU)

The 2016 murder of an indigenous woman gets new attention. (KOSU)

The man behind McGirt v. Oklahoma files a mental evaluation motion. (KOSU)

The chairman of the Oklahoma Jail Trust resigns. (NewsOK)

Heavy rain complicates efforts Lake Waxhoma Dam response. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s new mayor introduces his first city budget. (Tulsa World)

Temporary housing could be coming to Tulsa’s Newblock Park. (Tulsa World)

Reporter discusses his book on the impact of the 1921 Race Massacre. (Tulsa World)