Headlines: Catholic charter school, OKC homelessness increases & flooding in Oklahoma

St. Isidore Catholic Charter School case goes before the high court today. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt is getting controversial social studies standards. (KOSU)

A bill to kill virtual days in rural schools is heading to the governor. (Oklahoma Voice)

Stitt gets legislation on Name, Image and Likeness for college athletes. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers send a bill providing an in-state athletic conference to the governor. (Tulsa World)

The State House kills to Senate education bills. (Tulsa World)

International students in Oklahoma can stay in the U.S. (KOSU)

Oklahoma AmeriCorps is feeling the impacts of the Trump Administration. (NewsOK)

Mental health agency looks to hire a new Chief Financial Officer. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma’s Disability Services reduces its waiting time. (KOSU)

OKC sees an increase in its homeless population. (KOSU)

Two new members join the OKC city council. (NewsOK)A Real ID deadline is coming in one week. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State University celebrates the official inauguration of President Jim Hess. (KOSU)

A Senior Living Expo is coming to Tulsa this Saturday. (Tulsa World)

Midwest City’s Heritage Park Mall moves closer to demolition. (NewsOK)

Tulsa American Idol competitor moves into the top ten. (Tulsa World)

Parts of Oklahoma are bracing for floods. (NewsOK)